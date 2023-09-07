Viral Video: Dog Waits Patiently for Food Prep

A heartwarming video of an exceptionally well-behaved dog is melting hearts across social media. Shared on Reddit, the video captures the canine’s remarkable patience as it waits for its pet mom to provide its meal.

The caption accompanying the Reddit post reads, “She’s not allowed in the kitchen during meal times,” setting the stage for the heartwarming scene. In the video, the dog is seen sitting just outside a door, gazing intently into the kitchen, eagerly awaiting its meal.

Take a look at the post below:

The video, posted two days ago, has garnered nearly 3,600 upvotes and continues to draw admiration from viewers. The dog’s endearing expression while patiently anticipating its meal has prompted countless ‘aww’ reactions and a flood of positive comments. This heartening display of canine manners serves as a delightful reminder of the bond between pets and their loving owners.

Check out the responses below:

“I grew up with a German Shepherd that wasn’t allowed in the kitchen at meal times. She would lie on the carpet with one paw on the tile floor. His way of saying ‘I’m in the kitchen, whatcha gonna do about it?’ She was an amazing, cheeky dog,” posted a Reddit user. “She will get her revenge,” joked another. “For a second I thought she was wearing a bib in anticipation of the meal,” added a third.

“I wonder if you got a bone or a special toy that she can only play with when you are cooking if that might distract her a little more? You can praise her for ‘good sitting’ and ‘staying’ when you finish and give her a small taste or treat or play ball as a reward afterwards. She’s coping pretty hard here not to beg, but she is pulling heartstrings with how adorable and expressive she is in trying to resist breaking this rule. To which, the original poster wrote, “Oh, she’s fine. She was just waiting for the apple that I was preparing. We ate late today, and she was like, ‘Where’s my food?’. Usually, she’s in one of her 3 beds at mealtime.”

