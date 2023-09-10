Viral Video: Dog Wipe His Mouth After Drinking Water

A heartwarming video shared on Reddit has captured the hearts of viewers with a dog’s endearing behavior. In the video, the doggo displays remarkable manners by wiping its mouth after sipping water from a bowl.

The video, accompanied by a straightforward caption that reads, “Dog wipes his mouth after drinking water,” portrays the dog’s delightful act. As the footage unfolds, the canine indulges in a drink from the bowl and, upon finishing, gently wipes its mouth on a nearby towel placed beside the water bowl.

Take a look at the post below:

This charming canine display was shared just two days ago and has already garnered over 20,000 upvotes, with the numbers steadily rising. Additionally, the post has sparked numerous comments from viewers who were touched by the dog’s considerate gesture, a reminder of the simple joys found in our furry companions.

“Oh mine dries his mouth after drinking too, ON ME. Heads straight to me and wipes his mouth on my jeans, pajamas, or whatever I am wearing. ALSO… (grrr) if he sneezes, he wipes his nose on me,” joked a Reddit user. “My bulldog does this too… only she uses my furniture,” added another.

“Distinguished gentleman with manners,” shared a third. “Damn, I need to teach my dog this, he drips water all over the floor. I put a rug under the bowl area and he walks off with the rug. He gets the hardwood floor all wet,” joined a fourth. “Idk what I was expecting from the title, but this self-boop to dry off is absolutely precious,” posted a fifth. “What a little gentleman,” wrote a sixth

