Viral Video: Jealous Cat’s Take on Human Petting a Dog

A hilarious video featuring a jealous cat’s comical reaction to its human petting a dog has been spreading laughter across social media. The video, which has garnered nearly two million views since its posting on an Instagram page dedicated to the cat named Milo, is truly a gem for pet enthusiasts.

The clip starts with Milo, the cat, gazing into the distance, wearing an unmistakable expression of discontent. As the camera pans, it reveals the cause of Milo’s displeasure – a dog happily occupying its human’s lap. Milo, determined to regain its territory, can be seen making several attempts to oust the dog from the coveted spot.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Milo (@mr.milothechonk) Advertisement

The video, humorously captioned as “Milo laid down the law,” has been a sensation since its upload on August 31. Viewers can’t get enough of Milo’s antics and the whimsical “narration” of the cat’s thoughts. The heartwarming yet funny scene reminds us of the quirky and endearing personalities that our furry friends possess, making it a viral hit with pet lovers worldwide.

Check out the responses below:

“This is hilarious. This cat looks like this is exactly how he would sound. I love this,” commented an Instagram user. “Milo needs his own reality show,” expressed another. “You really made Milo’s point of view. Thank you! And ‘my inferior’,” shared a third. “I am literally crying with laughter,” posted a fourth. “This is the Milo content I live for,” wrote a fifth.

Advertisement

Also Read Watch Sensational Cat’s Belly Dance Moves The internet is buzzing with delight over an enchanting white cat that...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.