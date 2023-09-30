Viral Video: Man imitates Salman Khan inside a crowded train

A video of a man impersonating Salman Khan dancing on a local train.

The video has been published online, despite authorities’ warnings.

Some passengers jokingly compared it to Salman Khan promoting his new movie.

Despite repeated appeals from the authorities to refrain from engaging in such behaviour that bothers other passengers, people recording their films while dancing in public areas like Metros and trains has become a typical occurrence.

Now, a viral video of a man who appears to be Salman Khan’s lookalike dancing onboard a Mumbai local train has appeared online. The video was published on Friday by a page named Mumbai Matters (@mumbaimatterz) on X, formerly Twitter. The man is seen dancing to the song “No Entry – Ishq Di Galli Vich” from the 2005 movie No Entry while sporting a blue t-shirt tucked into black jeans and a bandana. He is impersonating Salman Khan.

Read the caption of the video says, “Travel Inside a #MumbaiLocal train never ceases to spring a Surprise. Now a #SalmanKhan look alike showcasing his dancing skills inside a Harbor line local train.. (Even kept his shoe laden feet on the seat).”

Take a look at the post below:

Travel Inside a #MumbaiLocal train never ceases to spring a Surprise. Advertisement Now a #SalmanKhan look alike showcasing his dancing skills inside a Harbor line local train.. (Even kept his shoe laden feet on the seat) pic.twitter.com/zdD3sM4JlT — मुंबई Matters™ (@mumbaimatterz) September 29, 2023

Check out the responses below:

“We already have aspiring Salman Khan’s performing stunts in harbour line local trains… what next I wonder…” a user commented. “The passengers seem to be bored while sitting,” joked another. “That’s salman khan himself promoting his new movie,” another person wrote sarcastically. “Once saw a man singing old hit songs with a karaoke machine,” another netizen said. “He seems so happy what else we need in life,” another person posted.

