Viral Video: Paraglider prepares and enjoys porridge in the air

When paragliding, the majority of individuals are either too mesmerized by the breathtaking view of the planet or are too terrified to do anything but wait for the landing. Now, a paragliding video demonstrating a completely different kind of paragliding is gaining popularity.

The video depicts adventure sports enthusiast and skydiver Osmar Ochoa making cereal for himself while he is suspended hundreds of feet in the air. Ochoa removes a bowl, a box of cereal, and a bottle of milk from his fanny pack and combines them. Even when a portion of the banana falls, he manages to cut it and add it to his cereal dish. He then takes a quick bite before landing safely.

Since it was shared on Instagram on September 12, this video has received 3.2 lakh likes.

An Instagram user humorously commented on the photo, “THAT BANANA FELL ON MY HEAD”. Someone else said, “At this time there is a guy on planet earth who swears to God that he was hitten by a banana diving from the sky and none of his friends believe him, you have your proof now lad,” wrote a person on Instagram, “Today’s forecast is rain with a chance of cereal.”

A content creator has previously eaten a snack while engaging in adventure sports. Adventure enthusiast Mckenna Knipe posted a video in September of last year showing her munching on pizza while skydiving. This film was produced by Knipe to promote the Napoleon Cafe in Jackson, Michigan, in the United States.

