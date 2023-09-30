Viral Video: Tiger strolls through a sugarcane field at night

A video of a tiger in a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh.

The video has gained popularity on X.

The video shows the tiger roaming cheerfully in the field, despite its secretive nature.

A lot of wildlife lovers frequent sanctuaries and national parks in an effort to see the majestic tigers. Although there are many tigers in India, it is difficult to see the wild cats because of their secretive nature.

A tiger can be seen in a sugarcane field in a video from the Lakhimpur Kheri area of Uttar Pradesh. The video was posted on Saturday by a man by the name of Prashant Pandey and has since gained popularity on X, formerly known as Twitter. The tiger can be seen roaming through the sugarcane field in the 17-second footage. The tiger is only a few meters away, however, the footage appears to have been taken from inside a car because the bonnet is visible.

Read the caption of the video, “In Lakhimpur Kheri district, located in the Terai of Uttar Pradesh, tigers roam cheerfully in such sugarcane fields. The video is being told from Kukra area.”

Take a look at the post below:

The video retweeted by Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey with the caption, “Sugar cane is a good habitat both for the preys and predators and therefore human wildlife interface in Terai is high and it goes up in winters.”

Check out the responses below:

“Hope he finds his own territory and grows to be a majestic tiger / tigress. Such a majestic sight,” a user commented. “He looks like a cub is he sir??” asked another.

