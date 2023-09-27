Advertisement
Virat Kohli recreates a cute childhood photo

Virat Kohli recreates a cute childhood photo

  • Virat Kohli shared a charming video, resembling a childhood memory.
  • The post has been viewed over 24.6 million times.
  • The post has also received heart and fire emojis.
Virat Kohli pleased his social media followers by uploading a video of a lovely childhood memory. The video is part of a smartphone campaign in which the cricketer recreates one of his childhood photos, and the result is just charming.

The video, which Virat Kohli posted on Instagram, begins with a photographer instructing him on how to position for the shot. Kohli is seen standing with his arms folded and a solemn expression on his face. As the photograph is taken, it is apparent that Kohli has reproduced and brought back to life a childhood memory.

Take a look at the post below:

 

This post was published on September 25th. It has been viewed over 24.6 million times since it was shared. The post has also received over 2.3 million likes. Many people responded to the video clip in the post’s comments section.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “Your post is very good.” “Such a sweet picture,” said a second. A third commented, “Looking superb bhai, our hero.” A fourth added, “Superb bhai.” “You are Mr Perfect,” posted a fifth. Many others reacted to the post using heart and fire emojis.

