Virat Kohli,Haris Rauf put rivalry aside ahead of Asia Cup match

India and Pakistan players meet ahead of the Asia Cup match.

Kohli and Rauf exchange pleasantries.

When India and Pakistan, long-standing rivals on the cricket field, face off in the ongoing Asia Cup in Sri Lanka’s Kandy this Saturday, sparks are expected to fly, as they haven’t met in a One Day International (ODI) for four years.

Pakistan Cricket posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, showcasing the friendly and jovial interactions between players from both teams. They captioned it as “Pakistan and India players meet up ahead of Saturday’s #PAKvIND match in Kandy.”

Former India captain Virat Kohli shared some lighthearted moments with Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf. This duo had a significant encounter during the T20 World Cup in Australia last year when India secured a thrilling victory thanks to Kohli’s sensational batting performance. In pursuit of a target of 160, Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 and hit consecutive sixes off Haris Rauf.