Virat Kohli,Haris Rauf put rivalry aside ahead of Asia Cup match

When India and Pakistan, long-standing rivals on the cricket field, face off in the ongoing Asia Cup in Sri Lanka’s Kandy this Saturday, sparks are expected to fly, as they haven’t met in a One Day International (ODI) for four years.
Pakistan Cricket posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, showcasing the friendly and jovial interactions between players from both teams. They captioned it as “Pakistan and India players meet up ahead of Saturday’s #PAKvIND match in Kandy.”
Former India captain Virat Kohli shared some lighthearted moments with Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf. This duo had a significant encounter during the T20 World Cup in Australia last year when India secured a thrilling victory thanks to Kohli’s sensational batting performance. In pursuit of a target of 160, Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 and hit consecutive sixes off Haris Rauf.
However, their conversation was barely about the last game as Kohli quickly enquired Rauf about his fitness. “Jidhar se gujarta hu, ‘Kohli-Kohli’ kehte hai (Wherever I go, people say ‘Kohli-Kohli’),” Haris Rauf would tell Kohli.
“Keep going brother, there are big tournaments coming up,” the former India captain says.
In the video, there were also glimpses of interactions between India’s captain Rohit Sharma and his Pakistani counterparts, Babar Azam and Imam-Ul-Haq. Additionally, Mohammed Siraj was observed engaging in conversation with Rauf.
Pakistan and India players meet up ahead of Saturday’s #PAKvIND match in Kandy ✨#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/iP94wjsX6G
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 1, 2023
As people prepare to witness the eagerly awaited match, many of them adhere to their own unique rituals and superstitions. The food delivery app Swiggy shared a tweet from October last year as a gesture of good luck, recalling, “Last year, when #INDvPAK took place, we shared this tweet, and India emerged victorious. We’re reposting it for good luck. What was your tweet?”
last year #INDvPAK happened, we posted this and India won. posting this again for good luck 🍋🌶️🧿
what did you tweet? #ReplayWithSwiggy https://t.co/4Ct2DV10m2
— Swiggy (@Swiggy) September 1, 2023
See other reactions on social media below:
This ad >>>>> all other ads 🤩#AsiaCup2023 #INDvsPAKpic.twitter.com/FzzhuColWR
— Shivam⁴⁵ (@Hitmangoathai) August 27, 2023
Pakistan players offered Namaz at Pallekele during the practice session ahead of their game against India. #PAKvIND #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/wYr1AfovsU
— Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) September 1, 2023
Area boys are aggressive about #INDvsPAK at the Asia Cup 🤬 The reality may be a little different though. pic.twitter.com/DxisBWXUQe
— Danish Sait (@DanishSait) September 1, 2023
What is that one battle you guys are looking forward to from tomorrow’s game? Mine is Shahin vs. Rohit. Yours??? #INDvsPAK
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 1, 2023
The most recent encounter between these two teams in ODIs took place during the 2019 World Cup, where India secured a convincing 89-run victory. In their last five ODI matches, India has a commanding 4-1 lead in the head-to-head record. The sole loss occurred in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at The Oval.
