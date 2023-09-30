Watch: Civet rescued by a man from a house

A man successfully saved a civet from a house

Man released species into the wild.

Viral video posted on social media by animal rescuer Murari Lal.

A civet was successfully saved from a house and released into its natural environment by a guy. A viral video of the risky rescue was taken, and it was later posted on social media. It demonstrates how the man managed to catch a civet that was scurrying in and out of the house.

Animal rescuer Murari Lal wrote the caption while sharing a video on Instagram, “I rescued a dangerous captive cat from a situation where a family was too afraid to handle it. Despite the risks involved, I successfully rescued the cat and released it safely back into its natural habitat.”

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Murari Lal (@murliwalehausla24)

On September 16, the footage was posted online. More than 6.4 lakh people have watched it so far. A rush of likes and comments have also been added to it.

Check out the responses below:

“Apki himmat ko shat shat naman [Hundreds of salutes to your courage],” posted an individual. Another added, “Well done sir.” “Aapke hausle ko salam [Hats off to your courage],” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Ye cat dangerous hota h kya? Mere ghar bhi aata hai [Is this cat dangerous? It comes to my house too].” “Sir mere ghar mai bhi 4 civet rehte hain. Inhe aap rescue kar sakte hain kya [Sir, there are 4 civets in my house too. Can you rescue them]?” enquired a fourth. A fifth remarked, “It’s a civet. Also called as Bijju in North India.”

