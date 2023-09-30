Watch: Civet rescued by a man from a house

Watch: US Beachgoers Rescue Stranded Mako Shark
A civet was successfully saved from a house and released into its natural environment by a guy. A viral video of the risky rescue was taken, and it was later posted on social media. It demonstrates how the man managed to catch a civet that was scurrying in and out of the house.
Animal rescuer Murari Lal wrote the caption while sharing a video on Instagram, “I rescued a dangerous captive cat from a situation where a family was too afraid to handle it. Despite the risks involved, I successfully rescued the cat and released it safely back into its natural habitat.”
On September 16, the footage was posted online. More than 6.4 lakh people have watched it so far. A rush of likes and comments have also been added to it.
“Apki himmat ko shat shat naman [Hundreds of salutes to your courage],” posted an individual. Another added, “Well done sir.” “Aapke hausle ko salam [Hats off to your courage],” expressed a third.
A fourth shared, “Ye cat dangerous hota h kya? Mere ghar bhi aata hai [Is this cat dangerous? It comes to my house too].” “Sir mere ghar mai bhi 4 civet rehte hain. Inhe aap rescue kar sakte hain kya [Sir, there are 4 civets in my house too. Can you rescue them]?” enquired a fourth. A fifth remarked, “It’s a civet. Also called as Bijju in North India.”
