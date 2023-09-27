Watch: Family’s reaction after a black bear crashes their picnic

A black bear ate a family picnic meal at Mexico’s Park.

The bear was seen eating tacos and enchiladas near people.

The park warns visitors not to photograph bears up close.

The amazing meal was served on a table set in the centre of Mexico’s Chipinque Ecological Park in the state of Nuevo León when a black bear interrupted a family picnic and devoured it.

A bear is seen eating tacos and enchiladas close to people and moving its head toward a mother who is protecting her child’s face. It moves around a picnic table after eating before jumping down. When a family member posted on TikTok with the caption “When you go to have a taco at Chipinque,” published the stunning video with the phrase in Spanish, it quickly went viral on social media. On TikTok, the video received over 10 million views.

Visitors to the park, which is located in the Monterrey Metropolitan region, have been warned about an increase in black bear sightings in the area, which poses a risk to both people and the bears. In addition, the park provides advice on how to handle such encounters, telling visitors “never try to photograph a bear up close.”

The event comes on the heels of a black bear encounter four months prior, when the animal crashed a celebration in San Pedro Garza Garca, checked out a number of the options on the buffet table, before settling on one of the major courses as astonished guests and caterers watched on and chuckled, according to the media.

