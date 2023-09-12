Watch: Manufacturing process for vanilla ice cream

A video demonstrating the production process of vanilla ice cream.

Food blogger Harsh Sehgal shared a video on Instagram.

A video demonstrating the production process of vanilla ice cream in a factory has garnered significant attention due to the shocking amount of sugar added to the ice cream during its preparation.

The video was shared on Instagram by food blogger Harsh Sehgal and has sparked widespread astonishment. The clip begins by showing a man adding enormous scoops of sugar to a tub.

He then proceeds to incorporate flour, milk, cream, and even more sugar into the mixture. After thorough mixing, the resulting concoction is transferred to another container, where vanilla essence is added. Finally, the mixture is frozen and poured into containers.

This post was initially shared on August 8 and has received over 90,000 likes since then. Many individuals have taken to the comments section to share their reactions.

Here are some of the comments in response to the video:

One individual remarked, “Diabetes left the chat.”

Advertisement Another commented, “That quantity of sugar! This explains why commercially packaged ice cream tastes so much better than homemade.”

A third person expressed, “That’s an excessive amount of sugar! After seeing this video, I can no longer eat this ice cream. I used to consume it frequently, but I must stop now. Why did I think they used real vanilla instead of essence?”

