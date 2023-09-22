Watch: US Beachgoers Rescue Stranded Mako Shark

Shark Rams New Zealand Kayaker Chasing Seal
A dramatic video captured the heroic efforts of Florida beachgoers as they banded together to rescue a massive stranded Mako shark in Pensacola on the Gulf Coast. The incident unfolded when a group of beachgoers noticed a 10-foot Mako shark washed ashore. Without hesitation, they sprang into action, struggling to wrestle the shark back into the water.
Tina Fey, a Texan on vacation to celebrate her wedding anniversary, recorded the rescue. The video shows the shark, known for its razor-sharp teeth, initially agitated as three men attempted to drag it by its tail. After a brief moment of tension, the beachgoers successfully flipped the shark over and pointed it back towards the ocean, to the cheers of the onlookers.

Mako sharks are classified as endangered, and they can grow up to 12 feet in length and weigh as much as 1,200 pounds. Despite the danger, the quick-thinking beachgoers knew they had to act swiftly for the shark’s chance at survival, embodying a remarkable display of human compassion for marine life.
