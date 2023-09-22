Watch: US Beachgoers Rescue Stranded Mako Shark

Florida beachgoers rescue stranded 10-ft Mako shark.

Displaying courage, they return the shark to the ocean.

Mako sharks, endangered and formidable, can grow up to 12 ft.

A dramatic video captured the heroic efforts of Florida beachgoers as they banded together to rescue a massive stranded Mako shark in Pensacola on the Gulf Coast. The incident unfolded when a group of beachgoers noticed a 10-foot Mako shark washed ashore. Without hesitation, they sprang into action, struggling to wrestle the shark back into the water.

Tina Fey, a Texan on vacation to celebrate her wedding anniversary, recorded the rescue. The video shows the shark, known for its razor-sharp teeth, initially agitated as three men attempted to drag it by its tail. After a brief moment of tension, the beachgoers successfully flipped the shark over and pointed it back towards the ocean, to the cheers of the onlookers.

Take a look at the post below:

Mako sharks are classified as endangered, and they can grow up to 12 feet in length and weigh as much as 1,200 pounds. Despite the danger, the quick-thinking beachgoers knew they had to act swiftly for the shark’s chance at survival, embodying a remarkable display of human compassion for marine life.

