Watch Video: Bullet Train Passengers Stuns with WWE-Style Match

Japanese bullet train hosts WWE-style match.

Tickets sold out in 30 minutes.

Passengers thrilled as wrestlers grapple on moving train.

Advertisement

In a remarkable display of entertainment, two professional wrestlers engaged in a WWE-style match inside a high-speed bullet train in Japan, leaving passengers thrilled. Organized by Tokyo-based DDT Pro-Wrestling, the match took place in a carriage filled with 75 passengers during the journey from Tokyo to Nagoya.

Minoru Suzuki and Sanshiro Takagi were the wrestlers who battled it out, and tickets for this unique spectacle sold out within just 30 minutes. The video of their intense match has since gone viral on social media.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

During the half-hour match, Suzuki and Takagi exhibited incredible athleticism, even executing moves like piledrivers while on the moving train. Passengers enthusiastically captured the action on their smartphones.

Professional wrestling is immensely popular in Japan, drawing notable figures like Hulk Hogan and Kurt Angle in the past. Recently, traditional Japanese sports like sumo wrestling have also seen increased interest among tourists, with unique events and experiences drawing visitors eager to explore the country’s rich cultural traditions.

Also Read WWE Superstars Dance to ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR in the Ring WWE Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad wowed fans with action and dance. Wrestling...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.