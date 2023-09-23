Watch Video: Heartwarming Bond Of Dog and Cat

Reddit video highlights dog-cat friendship.

Chronicles their evolving relationship.

Gains 37,000+ upvotes in 17 hours.

A heartwarming video shared on Reddit has melted the hearts of viewers as it captures the blossoming friendship between a dog and a cat raised by the same pet parent. The montage of clips showcases the various stages of their endearing relationship.

The caption, “When you let your dog raise a kitten,” accompanies the video on Reddit. It begins with a scene of a kitten perched on a human’s lap, accompanied by the dog. The man in the video encourages the dog to interact with the little feline, capturing one of their initial encounters.

Take a look at the post below:

As the video progresses, it beautifully documents how their bond evolves over the years. From moments of cautious distance to becoming inseparable companions, the transformation of this duo is truly heartwarming.

In just 17 hours, the video has become a viral sensation, amassing over 37,000 upvotes and counting. It has sparked a range of emotional reactions, demonstrating the universal appeal of heartwarming tales of friendship between animals.

Check out the responses below:

“That jump up the stairs was hilarious,” posted a Reddit user. To which, the original poster replied, “Yeah he ambushes her every time she comes up the stairs. I’ve had to start running interference because she’s an old lady and I don’t want her to fall.” Another suggested, “You need to compile the best you have and make a book to sell. It’s too good to pass up on!”

“I needed this today. Thank you,” posted a third. “It is fantastic. A big ‘aww’ from me. Your cat reminds me of my first cat whom I miss dearly. I loved this video,” shared a fourth. “Why do they look like siblings, I mean yes they are siblings but they look like twins, so cute,” wrote a fifth.

