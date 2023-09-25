Watch: Woman jumps off Disney World ride 

TikTok Star’s NYC Subway Sketches Land Solo Show
When a woman jumped from her boat and began “screaming” at the people around her, a leisurely trip on one of the calmest rides at Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort became somewhat uncomfortable.
A parkgoer can be seen standing at the emergency evacuation platform of the “Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros,” an attraction within the Epcot theme park, in the video provided to TikTok. She yells at others who are still seated on the ride as she stands there.
According to SFGATE, the entire trip was halted due to safety concerns, trapping boats of adults and children in near-darkness.
People can be heard begging the woman to sit down, but she ignores them and walks away. She exclaims “I’m getting off” at one point. “No, ma’am, you cannot leave the station right now. You are not leaving.” a member of staff says.
Take a look at the first video:
@shianne_1995 Replying to @Shianne_1995 drunk woman on The three Caballeros ride at epcot. #disney #epcot #fyp ♬ original sound – Shianne_1995
This was ineffective, as the woman can be seen hopping over a barrier on her way out. @Shianne_1995, the TikTok user who shared the two clips, claimed that the woman at the centre of the argument was “drunk.”
The caption for the second video reads: “She screamed. Tried to fight with the people in the boat behind her. Swung on two young workers. Scared kids and p***ed everyone off. Then ran and had to be taken out by security.”
Take a look at the second video:
@shianne_1995 Part two. She screamed. Tried to fight with the people in the boat behind her. Swung on two young workers. Scared kids and pissed everyone off. Then ran and had to be taken out by security #disney #epcot #fyp ♬ original sound – Shianne_1995
