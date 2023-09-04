Advertisement
Watermelons Exploding in America: What's Causing This Mystery?

Watermelons Exploding in America: What’s Causing This Mystery?

Watermelons Exploding in America: What’s Causing This Mystery?

Watermelons Exploding in America: What’s Causing This Mystery?

  • Watermelons are exploding in America due to bacteria or mold.
  • The bacteria or mold thrive in hot weather and enter the watermelon through small holes.
  • Exploded or leaking watermelons are not safe to eat.

America is currently grappling with a unique epidemic characterized by the spontaneous bursting and foaming of watermelons, a phenomenon that has gained significant attention on social media.

The root cause of this unusual occurrence, as reported by Foodnetwork.com, appears to be linked to certain regions in the United States where a specific type of bacteria can thrive within watermelon crops.

When this bacteria coexists with natural sugars and yeast within the watermelon, it initiates a fermentation process.

The high temperatures prevalent in these areas further create an environment conducive to the proliferation of this bacteria, ultimately resulting in the watermelons bursting.

However, it’s important to note that fermentation isn’t the sole factor responsible for these watermelon explosions.

Dr. Steve Reiners, a horticulture professor in the School of Integrative Plant Science at Cornell, has explained to TODAY.com that bacterial or fungal mold diseases can also contribute to the phenomenon of watermelons spontaneously bursting.

“Normally the inside of the fruit is protected by the rind, but there are a few diseases that may find their way inside soon after the flower experiences fruit set (bees bringing pollen to the flowers.) Sometimes the part of the fruit where the flower was attached does not close entirely, and a small passage allows the disease to enter. It’s likely worse in rainy conditions.”

As per Reiners’ insights, unless the entry point is entirely sealed, the fruit typically does not undergo an explosion but may instead begin to discharge liquid.

Experts caution against considering exploded or leaking watermelons safe for consumption. It is advisable to store watermelons in a cool location.

