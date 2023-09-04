Watermelons Exploding in America: What’s Causing This Mystery?

Advertisement

America is currently grappling with a unique epidemic characterized by the spontaneous bursting and foaming of watermelons, a phenomenon that has gained significant attention on social media.

The root cause of this unusual occurrence, as reported by Foodnetwork.com, appears to be linked to certain regions in the United States where a specific type of bacteria can thrive within watermelon crops.

When this bacteria coexists with natural sugars and yeast within the watermelon, it initiates a fermentation process.

The high temperatures prevalent in these areas further create an environment conducive to the proliferation of this bacteria, ultimately resulting in the watermelons bursting.

However, it’s important to note that fermentation isn’t the sole factor responsible for these watermelon explosions.

Dr. Steve Reiners, a horticulture professor in the School of Integrative Plant Science at Cornell, has explained to TODAY.com that bacterial or fungal mold diseases can also contribute to the phenomenon of watermelons spontaneously bursting.