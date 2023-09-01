Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
What If LinkedIn Were a Real Place? Comedian Gives Us a Hilarious Look

What If LinkedIn Were a Real Place? Comedian Gives Us a Hilarious Look

Articles
Advertisement
What If LinkedIn Were a Real Place? Comedian Gives Us a Hilarious Look

What If LinkedIn Were a Real Place? Comedian Gives Us a Hilarious Look

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Comedian Jordan Davis created videos mocking LinkedIn’s pretentious culture.
  • The videos have gained hundreds of thousands of likes and widespread attention.
  • Many commenters shared their disdain for LinkedIn, calling it “awkward” and “cringey”.
    • Advertisement

Critics have frequently pointed out that LinkedIn, originally designed for job search and recruitment, has become inundated with subtle self-promotion and excessive automated notifications, leading to a less enjoyable user experience.

Comedian Jordan Davis, known as @jordanreviewsittt, cleverly addressed these concerns by creating a pair of videos that playfully mocked the platform’s pretentious culture.

These videos have gained hundreds of thousands of likes and widespread attention.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Jordan Davis (@jordanreviewsittt)

Advertisement

Many commenters shared their disdain for LinkedIn. An Instagram user wrote, “Man I hate LinkedIn, everyone there pretending to be the “ideal worker” with those stupid “correct business way to speak” dam I hate it”.

Another user wrote, “LinkedIn just fills me with anxiety. Everything about that website makes me uncomfortable.” Yet another user commented, “LinkedIn is like an awkward dinner that nobody wants to be at but is forced to go to otherwise they’ll be fired”.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Commenting on the “pointless” notifications generated by the networking platform, an Instagram user humorously stated, “😂 😂 😂 the most irrelevant statistic ever: ‘You were seen in 14 searches this week’.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Jordan Davis (@jordanreviewsittt)

Advertisement

A few days ago, billionaire Elon Musk also expressed his disdain for LinkedIn in a post on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter. “People send me LinkedIn links sometimes, but the cringe level is so high that I just can’t bring myself to use it, so I ask for the resume or bio to be emailed. We will make sure that the X competitor to LinkedIn is cool,” he responded after a user, Ian Zelbo, asked “Is there anything worse than LinkedIn?”.

Also Read

Elon Musk’s Son ‘X AE A-XII’ Visits Twitter HQ
Elon Musk’s Son ‘X AE A-XII’ Visits Twitter HQ

Elon Musk shares photo of son X AE A-XII next to Twitter's...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story