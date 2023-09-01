What If LinkedIn Were a Real Place? Comedian Gives Us a Hilarious Look

Elon Musk’s Son ‘X AE A-XII’ Visits Twitter HQ
Critics have frequently pointed out that LinkedIn, originally designed for job search and recruitment, has become inundated with subtle self-promotion and excessive automated notifications, leading to a less enjoyable user experience.
Comedian Jordan Davis, known as @jordanreviewsittt, cleverly addressed these concerns by creating a pair of videos that playfully mocked the platform’s pretentious culture.
These videos have gained hundreds of thousands of likes and widespread attention.
Many commenters shared their disdain for LinkedIn. An Instagram user wrote, “Man I hate LinkedIn, everyone there pretending to be the “ideal worker” with those stupid “correct business way to speak” dam I hate it”.
Another user wrote, “LinkedIn just fills me with anxiety. Everything about that website makes me uncomfortable.” Yet another user commented, “LinkedIn is like an awkward dinner that nobody wants to be at but is forced to go to otherwise they’ll be fired”.
Commenting on the “pointless” notifications generated by the networking platform, an Instagram user humorously stated, “😂 😂 😂 the most irrelevant statistic ever: ‘You were seen in 14 searches this week’.”
A few days ago, billionaire Elon Musk also expressed his disdain for LinkedIn in a post on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter. “People send me LinkedIn links sometimes, but the cringe level is so high that I just can’t bring myself to use it, so I ask for the resume or bio to be emailed. We will make sure that the X competitor to LinkedIn is cool,” he responded after a user, Ian Zelbo, asked “Is there anything worse than LinkedIn?”.
