What If LinkedIn Were a Real Place? Comedian Gives Us a Hilarious Look

Comedian Jordan Davis created videos mocking LinkedIn’s pretentious culture.

The videos have gained hundreds of thousands of likes and widespread attention.

Many commenters shared their disdain for LinkedIn, calling it “awkward” and “cringey”. Advertisement

Critics have frequently pointed out that LinkedIn, originally designed for job search and recruitment, has become inundated with subtle self-promotion and excessive automated notifications, leading to a less enjoyable user experience.

Comedian Jordan Davis, known as @jordanreviewsittt, cleverly addressed these concerns by creating a pair of videos that playfully mocked the platform’s pretentious culture.

These videos have gained hundreds of thousands of likes and widespread attention.