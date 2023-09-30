A viral video of a woman imitating traditional Gujarati folk dance.

The video has garnered over 7 lakh likes and 300 comments.

The video has been praised for its precision and mood.

On social media, a viral video of a woman dancing to Deepika Padukone’s classic song ‘Nagada Sang Dhol’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ has gone viral. The woman in the video imitates Deepika Padukone’s dance steps in the traditional Gujarati folk dance, Garba.

Woman’s Killing Performance On ‘Nagada Sang Dhol’

Kreethi, the woman, captioned the video “Nagada Sang Dol.” In the video, she can be seen dancing on a stage with the song’s video playing in the backdrop while dressed similarly to Deepika Padukone’s attire from the original performance. Her performance has been acclaimed by both the live crowd and internet users for its precision and ability to portray the mood of the song.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by kreethi (@_.kretx_.k) Advertisement

Since it was shared on Instagram a week ago, the video has garnered over 7 lakh likes and more than 300 comments, collecting over 7 lakh likes and more than 300 comments. This video has also been shared by 84,000 Instagram users. People who were moved by the dancer’s talent responded favorably.

Check out the post below:

“You absolutely stole the show! Literally, I felt as if Deepika was dancing! Kudos to your efforts!” an individual said. “The fact that you performed along with the original playing in the background is amazing,” another posted. “The amount of practice that must have gone into this beautiful performance. Hats off!” a third said.

Advertisement

“What a performance! You killed it,” a fourth said. “Please, can I see the full performance? Do you have a YouTube channel? I’ve seen many recreated dancing videos to this song, but I literally got goosebumps,” a fifth commented.”

Also Read Dance Video Inspired by ‘Jawan’ Goes Viral The movie's music album, especially the song 'Chaleya,' is winning fans' hearts....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.