World Record: Duo’s 101 Basketball Passes in 1 Minute

Renowned record-breaker David Rush, hailing from Idaho, has added another milestone to his extensive list of accomplishments. This time, he teamed up with college athlete Dillon Lukehart from Boise State Broncos to recapture the Guinness World Record for the most basketball passes in one minute.

Rush had originally set the record at 93 passes alongside neighbor Jonathan “Hollywood” Hannon. However, their record was later surpassed by another duo with 96 passes.

Determined to regain the title, Rush enlisted the help of Dillon Lukehart, and together, they achieved a remarkable 101 passes within a minute. The evidence of their record-breaking attempt was meticulously reviewed by Guinness World Records, subsequently granting them the official recognition of their achievement.

David Rush, known for breaking over 250 Guinness World Records, continues to push the boundaries of human capability and add to his remarkable record-breaking legacy, this time with the assistance of a talented college athlete.

Take a look at the video below:

