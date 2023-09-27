World Record For Blindfolded Chessboard Set by Malaysian Girl

Malaysian 10-year-old Punithamalar Rajashekar broke the World Record.

She blindfolded herself and arranged a chessboard in 45.72 seconds.

She plans to pursue a career in mathematics and public speaking.

A 10-year-old Malaysian chess aficionado has taken her love of the game to the next level by blindfolding herself and successfully arranging a chessboard in 45.72 seconds. Punithamalar Rajashekar’s excellent accomplishment earned her the prestigious Guinness World Record for the ‘quickest blindfolded chess set configuration’. This incredible performance occurred on the grounds of Punithamalar’s school, in the presence of members of the parents and teachers organization, as well as school management.

She told Guinness World Records, “My dad is my coach, and we play together almost every day.”

She stated that breaking the world record had a huge impact on her life, infusing her with pride and a sense of individuality. She also expressed her hope that her accomplishment will motivate others to pursue their own great goals.

The 10-year-old said she was inspired to attempt a world record while viewing a program about extraordinary achievements.

She said, “Seeing people push their limits and achieve incredible feats really inspired me,” She added, “I had already participated in various events such as Kids Got Talent, and I felt that I wanted to achieve more recognition. My father suggested that I should focus on my passion, so my family and I decided that I should aim to break this particular record,”

Her favorite topic is mathematics, and when she grows up, she wants to work as a space scientist. Punithamalar has a penchant for chess and also enjoys memorization of information and pictures. She has demonstrated her abilities in public speaking and storytelling by actively participating in a number of school competitions. The youthful chess champion declared that she will try to break yet another record for blind play.

