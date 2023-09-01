World Record: Tennessee Woman’s 5-Foot, 8-Inch Mullet

Tami Manis, a Tennessee woman, has recently clinched the Guinness World Record for the longest competitive mullet. She proudly sports a “party in the back” hairstyle, with the hair on the back of her head measuring an impressive 5 feet and 8 inches. This achievement comes after she refrained from cutting the back of her hair since February 9, 1990.

Manis revealed that her unique hairstyle inspiration was sparked by a girl in the music video for Til Tuesday’s “Voices Carry.” Despite the front and sides of her hair being kept short, the iconic mullet has remained untouched for over three decades, leading people to recognize her from years ago.

While she secured second place in the “femullet” category at the 2022 U.S. Mullet Championships, her efforts were truly validated when she found out that Guinness World Records had introduced a category for the longest competitive mullet. The rigorous application process ultimately paid off when she received a certificate at her doorstep, confirming her entry into the 2024 edition of Guinness World Records. Manis expressed her excitement, labeling the achievement as “amazing.”

Take a look at the video below:

