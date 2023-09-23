Advertisement
Edition: English
World Records: Man Sets Capri Sun Drinking 8.02 Seconds Record

World Records: Man Sets Capri Sun Drinking 8.02 Seconds Record

  • Fayis Nazer, from India, breaks Capri Sun record in 8.02 seconds.
  • Previous record: 10.41 seconds; Nazer held it earlier at 11.86 seconds.
  • Over 100 record applications show strong competition in this category.
Indian man Fayis Nazer has recaptured a Guinness World Records title for the fastest time to drink a Capri Sun. Nazer achieved this feat by finishing his drink pouch in a remarkable 8.02 seconds, becoming the first person to complete it in under 10 seconds. The previous record, set by German André Ortolf in December 2022, was 10.41 seconds. Interestingly, Nazer had held the record before, with a time of 11.86 seconds.

This competitive category has seen several contenders over the years. It was initially established in 2021 when British man Declan Evans consumed a Capri Sun in 16.65 seconds, only to be outdone by Leah Shutkever, who finished in 15.71 seconds later that year.

To qualify for the record, participants must start with both hands flat on a table and can only unwrap the straw and pierce the pouch once the timer begins. Guinness World Records noted that this category has seen intense competition, with over 100 record applications since André Ortolf’s attempt was shared in April.

In addition to his Capri Sun achievement, Nazer holds other Guinness World Records titles for feats like watercress consumption and hula hoop rotations.

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

