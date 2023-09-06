World’s Largest Rhino Farm in South Africa Bought by NGO

African Parks, an NGO dedicated to conservation, has acquired the world’s largest rhino farm, located in South Africa and housing 2,000 rhinos. South Africa is a poaching hotspot, with demand for rhino horns in Asia driving illegal hunting. Despite increased protection efforts, 448 rhinos were killed in the country in the past year.

African Parks has taken over the 7,800-hectare “Platinum Rhino” facility in the North West province, home to 15% of the remaining wild southern white rhino population. The farm was previously owned by South African conservationist John Hume, who sought a buyer to ensure the rhinos’ safety.

African Parks, which manages protected areas across Africa, plans to phase out the breeding program and reintroduce the 2,000 southern white rhinos into the wild over the next decade. This move is seen as a lifeline for the near-threatened species and a strategic conservation opportunity.

Rhino horns are in high demand, primarily in Asia for their supposed medicinal properties, fetching prices comparable to gold and cocaine on black markets.

