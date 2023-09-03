World’s Priciest Cheese: Sold for 30,000 Euros

A Spanish restaurant, Llagar de Colloto, based in Oviedo, made culinary history by shelling out a staggering 30,000 euros (approximately $32,800) for a 2.2kg (4.85 lbs) piece of handmade Cabrales cheese. This purchase set a new world record for the most expensive piece of cheese.

The transaction took place during the annual cheese auction held in Las Arenas de Cabrales at the end of August. The event features an auction of the finest Cabrales cheeses, and this year, Llagar de Colloto secured the top prize.

The winning piece of Cabrales cheese, made by the Los Puertos cheese factory, is a blend of cow and goat milk and aged for several months in the natural caves of Los Picos de Europa mountains. The cheese matured for ten months at an elevation of 1,500 meters.

Remarkably, Llagar de Colloto has consistently outbid competitors for the best Cabrales cheese in recent years. In 2018, they spent 14,300 euros, and the following year, 20,500 euros. This year, their extraordinary purchase not only won the contest but also set a new global record.

Cabrales cheese, known for its blue-green streaks and spots, matures in the natural caves of Picos de Europa, thanks to favorable humidity levels that encourage the development of penicillin-like molds. Its popularity is on the rise, with 66,226 kilos sold in the European Union in the previous year.

Advertisement

Also Read ₹2 Lakh Sushi: The Pinnacle of Luxury Dining A restaurant in Osaka, Japan, has shattered records with the creation of...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.