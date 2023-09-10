Yoga Class Misinterpreted as ‘Mass Killing’ in UK

In Chapel St Leonards, Lincolnshire, an unusual incident occurred when police rushed to the North Sea Observatory following a call about a potential “ritual mass murder.” It turned out that a group of people participating in a yoga class was misunderstood.

The yoga class was in the relaxation stage known as Shavasana (Corpse Pose), where participants lie on their backs with their eyes closed. However, some concerned locals misinterpreted it as a criminal activity.

The Seascape Cafe documented the incident on Facebook, and the police later confirmed that everyone was safe and healthy. They acknowledged that the call was made with good intentions.

Yoga teacher Millie Laws, leading the class, was initially shocked by the “mass murderer” label. She was teaching seven students at the Seascape Cafe when two curious dog walkers peered through the window during Shavasana.

This incident reminds us of the importance of clear communication and understanding in our communities. Sometimes, peaceful activities can be mistaken for something else.

“They’re [students] lying down with blankets over them; their eyes are closed. It’s very dark in there. I just had candles and little tea lights lit the whole room, and I was just walking around playing my drum. I had a nice floaty top on with large bell sleeves,” she said.

“A couple with some dogs just came up to the window and were having a look in, but they walked off really quickly, and I didn’t think anything of it.I didn’t know until after we left that these people phoned in saying that there was a mass murderer; they were wearing a robe and they were walking over all of the people, and it looked like some kind of ritual, and that the people on the floor were actually dead,” Millie Laws told the the media.

“I guess from the outside view it could look like that, because they’re all really still, very nice, and relaxed. I’m sure their imagination was running wild with what was going on.”

