45-year-old Colorado guy sets new chin-up record

Frank Sagona broke the Guinness World Record for the most chin-ups.

He overcomes muscle pain and vomiting.

He dedicated the achievement to his friend Mike Roumph, who assisted him in his preparations.

The 45-year-old father from Colorado who broke the Guinness World Record for the most chin-ups completed in an hour put his physical preparation to the test.

Stephen Hyland’s previous record of 993 chin-ups, which stood since 2011, was surpassed by Frank Sagona, who completed 1,010 in the allotted time.

“This is the ultimate test of strength and mind over matter,” Sagona said to Guinness World Records.

He said that muscle pain in his back the day before his official try made it more difficult for him to succeed.

“I felt out of breath until the 44-minute mark. I then started feeling like I could actually do it,” he said. “My injury slowed my chin ups down. I actually vomited right after the event.”Sagona dedicated his achievement to his friend Mike Roumph, who assisted him in beginning his preparations for the record three years prior but passed away before he could witness the results of his labors.

He explained, “This record was not only for me, but for Mike’s memory.”

