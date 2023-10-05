5-Foot-Long Python Was Found Sleeping In The Home Kitchen

A 5-foot-long python was found in a South London home, capable of killing people.

The nanny reported the snake clinging to a boiler pipe.

Pythons are not poisonous, but some can entrap and kill their owners.

A family in England was horrified to find a 5-foot-long python relaxing in their kitchen. A nanny then called the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA). According to news, the boa-red python that was found sleeping in a South London residence is capable of instantly killing people. It was discovered wriggling toward the kitchen’s boiler in search of warmth.

Abigail Campbell told SWNS, “He was slightly skinny.”

Campbell added, “I gave him a nudge just to make sure he wasn’t aggressive, but he was very calm and allowed me to pick him up no problem, although he did cling on to the boiler pipe very tightly. He was very strong.”

The nanny thought the snake might have entered through a wall crack from the backyard, but the RSPCA thought it might have escaped or been “abandoned” nearby. The organization put up posters to try and find out whose snake it was, but no one turned up.

“He was very chilled and became somewhat lively once he had been picked up, looking around and smelling the air,” Campbell said adding that “he was placed in a snake bag, where he chilled out again, and curled up.”

The animal was transferred to the South Essex Wildlife Hospital, according to SWNS. Pythons are not poisonous, according to reptile expertise, but some of them can get big enough to entrap and kill their owners. According to the RSPCA, many reptiles have been abandoned, and some owners just don’t comprehend the “commitment” needed.

“We believe many people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when they take them on, and we suspect the reality of caring for them has become too much in these cases,” Campbell told the outlet, “This is why we would encourage anyone thinking of getting an exotic pet to find out as much as possible about the animal’s needs and whether they’re the right pet for them.”

