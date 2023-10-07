7-Year-Old Calls Police: Accuses Dad of Hitting to Skip School

Viral Weibo Video: Boy Fakes Abuse Allegation to Skip School.

After not doing his homework, a Chinese boy came up with an unexpected way to get out of going to school. He reportedly told the cops that his father had struck him when he called. But following their initial inquiry, the police discovered that the seven-year-old had made up the allegation to get out from under the repercussions of not turning in her schoolwork.

The incident happened in the Zhejiang province of China, in Lishui, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). A video of the child speaking with the police was posted on the Chinese social media site Weibo, which caused the event to go viral.

According to SCMP, the child was seen being questioned by an officer in the video, “Did you call the police? Who hit you?” The child answered, “My dad,” to that. Inquiring further, the officer gave the youngster a gentle tap to find out how he was hit. The policeman became skeptical since the hit “wasn’t very hard” after the youngster explained it was how his father had struck him.

After more research, the officer finally came to the conclusion that the child had called the police merely to get out of going to school since he had not finished a work assigned by the teacher.

The sympathetic policeman chose to help the child and gave him a tutoring session rather than punishing him. He reportedly told the youngster, “Let uncle first finish correcting the test paper for you, then I’ll take you to school. Remember, every child has an obligation to receive an education at school.”

There were differing opinions expressed on Weibo, according to the South China Morning Post. Some people complimented the officer for his deft handling of the matter, while others said that children have to be properly educated about the repercussions of filing a false complaint. A few others discussed the pressure parents place on their kids to do well in school.

