America’s oldest mummy will be buried after 128 years

Oldest U.S. mummy, displayed 128 years, to be buried in Forest Hills Memorial Park.

Mortician Theodor Auman mummified Stoneman Willie, who died in 1895.

Marks the end of Stoneman Willie’s public exhibition.

After lying on display inside a Pennsylvania funeral home for 128 years, “Stoneman Willie,” America’s oldest mummy, is finally going to be properly buried. Since Stoneman Willie gave a false name when he was convicted for pickpocketing more than a century ago, his true identity remained a mystery for over a century.

An Irishman named Stoneman Willie passed away from kidney failure in a local jail on November 19, 1895, and Theodor Auman, a mortician experimenting with cutting-edge vascular embalming methods, unintentionally mummified him. Using this method, embalming fluid was injected into an artery to displace blood and make it easier to remove blood from veins. Stoneman Willie’s body was rendered inert by Auman’s own concoction for embalming fluid, which contained an excessive amount of formalin.

His mummified body, which still has his hair and teeth and has developed leathery skin over the years, has become a local legend. Stoneman Willie was being preserved by the Auman’s Funeral Home, which used historical records to identify him. On October 7, when he is buried, they will reveal his real name.

According to local historian George M. Meiser XI, corpses were kept on ice until burial before arterial embalming. Unknowingly taking part in Auman’s testing of the novel embalming method was Stoneman Willie.

Stoneman Willie has grown to be a legendary aspect of Reading’s history and culture despite having been on display for well over a century. Funeral director Kyle Blankenbiller addressed to him as “our friend Willie.” When Stoneman Willie was apprehended for theft, according to historical documents, he used the identity James Penn. He was also discovered inside a local boardinghouse with stolen goods in his possession, including a gold watch, a razor, and cash.

His real name will now be engraved at the base of his monument as Stoneman Willie is laid to rest in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The mummy’s long voyage comes to a conclusion with this burial; after more than a century on display, he now has the right to be buried.

