Athlete sets the world record for 100 meters on slackline

Chinese athlete broke the world record for the fastest 100 m slackline.

The record was set at Guanyindang camp in Mount Wugong, Pingxiang, 1,600 meters above sea level.

The video, posted on Instagram, has received over 7.1 lakh views.

Advertisement

The “fastest 100 m slackline walk” world record was broken by a Chinese athlete. Shi Hailin completed this accomplishment by moving 100 meters above the ground between two hills while walking on a slackline in about 1 minute, 14.198 seconds. By doing so, he beat the previous mark of 1 minute 59.73 seconds set in 2016 by France’s Lucas Milliard.

The Guanyindang camp in Mount Wugong, Pingxiang, 1,600 meters above sea level, is where the world record was set. According to Guinness World Records (GWR), Hailin walked more than 222 meters overall, but he was timed particularly within a designated 100-meter zone.

“Fastest 100 m slackline walk: 1 min 14.198 secs by Shi Hailin,” according to the caption of the Guinness World Records video posted to Instagram.

In the video, Hailin skillfully navigates the slackline while being filmed by drones in gloomy conditions. The 100-meter mark is marked with a red fabric that is affixed to both ends. Hailin can be seen rejoicing in the video after successfully traversing 100 meters of the slackline.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

A day ago, the video was posted on X. Since then, it has received over 7.1 lakh views, and the figures are constantly rising. Many others even posted their opinions in the video’s comments area.

Check out the responses below:

Advertisement

“Now this is a record worth breaking,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Bros balance is impeccable (flawless).” “It’s crazy how athletes are able to run the entire length of that in mere seconds,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “This is insane.” “Wow,” commented a fifth. A sixth shared, “Wow. This is amazing. Pure talent.”

Also Read Daring Slackline Crossing 185m Above Ground Athlete Jaan Roose's heart-stopping slackline crossing 185 meters above the ground in...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.