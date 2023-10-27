Australian Surfer Captures Whale Collision on Camera

Aussie surfer Jason Breen hit by humpback whale while wing surfing.

Board leash snapped, enabling Breen to swim to shore.

Breen’s GoPro recorded the dramatic incident.

A whale body-slammed an Australian surfer into the water, leaving him terrified for his life. The entire incident was captured on camera.

When Jason Breen, 55, was participating in wing surfing, a type of the activity that involves a small sail, a humpback whale surfaced from the water and collided with him, sending him into the water. As the beast pulled Mr. Breen farther into the sea with the board leash fastened to his leg, he expressed worry for his life to the local media.

“Luckily, I felt the leash break and from there I got released from under the whale’s body and was able to come to surface,” he said. “I thank my lucky stars that something that’s not supposed to break broke and ringed the webbing out.”

After swimming to the shore, Mr. Breen saw that everything had been captured on camera by his GoPro. Shortly after returning to the surface, he can be heard saying, “S***, I just got hit by a whale,” on the footage of the incident.

He added: “The whole thing was unusual, one in a million – it’s a massive ocean and there was a guy on a headland who just happened to be filming by coincidence and my GoPro… I wasn’t pointing or filming so to get the footage was amazing.”

