Australian Teen Solves Blindfolded Rubik’s Cube in 12.1 Seconds

Advertisement Charlie Eggins: 12.1 Sec Blindfolded Cube Record.

Remarkable feat achieved at the Australian Nationals 2023.

Demonstrates Eggins’ unwavering commitment to the sport. Advertisement When a 14-year-old Australian speedcuber solved a 3-by-3-by-3 Rubik’s cube while blindfolded in 12.1 seconds, he broke the world record for the sport. Advertisement

Charlie Eggins accomplished the feat in the Australian Nationals 2023 second round, cutting 0.68 seconds off the time set by Tommy Cherry, the previous record holder, in January 2023.

“I wasn’t expecting it going into the solve, and was just overjoyed to have gotten the world record,” Eggins told Guinness World Records. “I still can’t believe it!”

Advertisement

Eggins, with an average solve time of 17.47 seconds, became victorious in the tournament. The boy claimed to have spent “hundreds of hours” honing his blindfolded cube-solving skills since learning the ability in 2020.

Take a look at the post below:

Also Read Athlete sets the world record for 100 meters on slackline Chinese athlete broke the world record for the fastest 100 m slackline....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.