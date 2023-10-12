Advertisement
Australian Teen Solves Blindfolded Rubik’s Cube in 12.1 Seconds

  • Charlie Eggins: 12.1 Sec Blindfolded Cube Record.
  • Remarkable feat achieved at the Australian Nationals 2023.
  • Demonstrates Eggins’ unwavering commitment to the sport.
When a 14-year-old Australian speedcuber solved a 3-by-3-by-3 Rubik’s cube while blindfolded in 12.1 seconds, he broke the world record for the sport.

Charlie Eggins accomplished the feat in the Australian Nationals 2023 second round, cutting 0.68 seconds off the time set by Tommy Cherry, the previous record holder, in January 2023.

“I wasn’t expecting it going into the solve, and was just overjoyed to have gotten the world record,” Eggins told Guinness World Records. “I still can’t believe it!”

Eggins, with an average solve time of 17.47 seconds, became victorious in the tournament. The boy claimed to have spent “hundreds of hours” honing his blindfolded cube-solving skills since learning the ability in 2020.

Take a look at the post below:

