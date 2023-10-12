Australian Teen Solves Blindfolded Rubik’s Cube in 12.1 Seconds

Athlete sets the world record for 100 meters on slackline
Chinese athlete broke the world record for the fastest 100 m slackline....
When a 14-year-old Australian speedcuber solved a 3-by-3-by-3 Rubik’s cube while blindfolded in 12.1 seconds, he broke the world record for the sport.
Charlie Eggins accomplished the feat in the Australian Nationals 2023 second round, cutting 0.68 seconds off the time set by Tommy Cherry, the previous record holder, in January 2023.
“I wasn’t expecting it going into the solve, and was just overjoyed to have gotten the world record,” Eggins told Guinness World Records. “I still can’t believe it!”
Eggins, with an average solve time of 17.47 seconds, became victorious in the tournament. The boy claimed to have spent “hundreds of hours” honing his blindfolded cube-solving skills since learning the ability in 2020.
Take a look at the post below:
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.