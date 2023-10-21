Strange “mermaid” found on Papua New Guinea beach ignites ocean fascination.

Experts believe it’s a water creature, resembling a globster.

The entity’s nature and mysterious lumps puzzle researchers.

Rekindling human fascination with the ocean’s depths, a bizarre “mermaid” is reportedly washed up on a beach in Papua New Guinea, leaving scientists puzzled and eager to discover more. Pictures of the spectral white mass of flesh in the shape of a mermaid were posted on the “New Irelanders Only” Facebook page.

People on Simberi Island in the Bismarck Sea of Papua New Guinea discovered the weird, pale, and decomposing corpse that looked like a mermaid on September 20. Although experts are unsure of its exact nature, they think it’s more likely to be a water creature than a mysterious entity.

It’s called a globster, an unidentified organic mass that washes ashore, according to Live Science. It is difficult to determine the source of these unexplained lumps because most of the corpse is missing body pieces that have fallen off at sea and most of it has rotted away. In this instance, the creature’s head and a sizable portion of its body are missing.

Representatives from the NIO told Live Science that the body was not accurately measured before it was buried, therefore there is no information available regarding its weight or dimensions. Furthermore, no one took DNA samples, which almost eliminates the possibility of a correct identification.

It appears to be a marine animal, according to Helene Marsh, an environmental scientist at James Cook University in Australia, who spoke with Live Science. “Who knows what will happen after that?” she said.

It was further refined by Sascha Hooker, a marine mammal specialist at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. She told Live Science, “It looks like a very decomposed cetacean to me,” She also mentioned that cetaceans, which include whales and dolphins, are known to turn this hue when their skin peels off.

