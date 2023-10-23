Advertisement
Blackbuck Welcomes Newborn at Landhi Zoo

Blackbuck Welcomes Newborn at Landhi Zoo

Blackbuck Welcomes Newborn at Landhi Zoo

Blackbuck Welcomes Newborn at Landhi Zoo

  • Landhi Zoo’s Newest Addition: Blackbuck gives birth to a foal.
  • Blackbuck Family Grows: Zoo now has 11, including eight females.
  • Origin Story: These blackbucks were introduced from Texas, USA, decades ago.
According to zoo officials, a blackbuck at Landhi Zoo gave birth to a foal on Sunday, as reported by the media. According to the zoo administration, a few of the unique animals were moved from Karachi Zoological Garden to Landhi Zoo four years ago.

According to officials, with this birth, the number of blackbuck family members in the zoo has increased to 11, with eight of them being female.

According to officials, this unusual species is currently only found in the Landhi Zoo in Karachi.

A South Asian native, he is currently an occasional wanderer in the country’s eastern desert border regions. In Pakistan now, there is no permanent resident population. Small populations of blackbuck were introduced from Texas, USA, in the late 1970s and early 1980s to begin a national reintroduction campaign.

