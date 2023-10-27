Breakup with ‘Half Love, Half Arranged’ Sparks Buzz

Viral voice message breakup.

Amazon miniTV references ‘Half Love, Half Arranged’.

6.2 million views, 5,300 likes.

A voice message from a man breaking up with his partner went viral. The man is heard moaning about a variety of issues in the note, including his partner’s habit of eating momos. Amazon’s free streaming service miniTV has also reacted to the share. Why? The man plagiarized a line from the OTT show Half Love, Half Arranged.

Coldplay wifey, an X user, published the voice message with the description, “No way this guy broke up with my bestie like this.”

In the voice note, the man first mentions his partner Roshni’s red hair before going on a rant about momos being high in calories. The man says the same dialogue as the character Mandeep, played by Simarpreet Singh, in a scene from the first episode of the show.

Take a look at the post below:

no way this guy broke up with my bestie like this 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/k7Y7rqi0p8 Advertisement — coldplay wifey (@tanishaitaan) October 25, 2023

On October 25, the X user shared the video. Since then, the video has received around 6.2 million views and counting. The post has also received roughly 5,300 likes. People left a variety of remarks in response to the video.

What was the reaction of Amazon MiniTV?

The OTT responded to her message on their official account. “To everyone wondering where is it from… We’ve updated the ep description,” they wrote, attaching a screenshot.

Advertisement To everyone wondering where is it from… We've updated the ep description 🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/b7kHqmWrN2 — Amazon miniTV (@amazonminiTV) October 27, 2023

Check out the responses below:

“When bro said ‘dekh bura mat maanio [Don’t feel bad],’, I knew something brutal was gonna come,” posted an X user. “Roshni, you deserve someone who holds your hands and says, I love seeing you while eating momos,” added another. “Bro got a point though. Everyday momos are actually too many calories,” joined a third.

“I’ve heard people gain weight in healthy relationships (no pun intended), and here’s this guy complaining. Roshni is the greenest of flags,” expressed a fourth. “I couldn’t stop laughing after seeing this,” wrote a fifth.

