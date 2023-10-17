Bus Driver Under Fire for Watching Video While Driving

Bus driver watches video while driving.

Passengers’ safety at risk.

Demand for distracted driving awareness.

Individuals are dependent on their phones and find it impossible to function without checking them every few minutes. While driving, such behavior may prove to be lethal.

On X, formerly Twitter, a video showing a bus driver using his phone to watch a video while driving on a highway is becoming viral. Journalist Praveen Mudholkar posted the video on Wednesday. The bus driver parked his smartphone beneath the steering column. Even as he drove the bus, he had his earphones in and was constantly checking the footage. Even if the road ahead is practically empty, passengers’ lives are still at danger. It appears that a passenger took the footage.

Take a look at the post below:

A video of a driver watching video & simultaneously driving a PVT travels bus on #Samruddhi Highway. With this act thereby endangering the lives of passengers. The driver was reportedly driving a bus owned by Sangitam Travels, #Nagpur – #Pune having registration number MH19CX5552 pic.twitter.com/V13yiPYbNR — Praveen Mudholkar (@JournoMudholkar) October 16, 2023

On the Samruddhi Highway, the driver was operating a private bus that belonged to Sangitam Travels. The bus was traveling from Pune to Nagpur. “A video of a driver watching video & simultaneously driving a PVT travels bus on #Samruddhi Highway. With this act thereby endangering the lives of passengers. The driver was reportedly driving a bus owned by Sangitam Travels, #Nagpur – #Pune having registration number MH19CX5552,” Mudholkar wrote.

Check out the responses below:

“What can be done to raise awareness and educate both drivers and passengers about the risks associated with distracted driving,” a user commented. “Bro is so into the serial that he doesn’t even know there is a person next to him,” another said. “The passengers will have to confront the driver in such cases …. Just taking a video doesn’t help. This time they were fortunate but next time they may not be,” wrote a third.

