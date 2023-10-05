Chalk drawing by a Connecticut artist is a go to set world record

Advertisement
  • Preeti Gundapwar paints the Northern Lights, covering 2,389.59 sq. ft. in 3 days.
  • She’s seeking recognition for the world’s largest chalk artwork.
  • An impressive feat by a local resident.
A woman from Connecticut painted what she claims to be the largest chalk drawing made by a single person on the sidewalk in front of her house.

South Windsor resident Preeti Gundapwar claimed that it took her three days to produce an image of the Northern Lights that covered a 2,389.59 square foot area.

Gundapwar said to the media, “I feel Northern Lights is the amazing art by nature which has tons of colors and it just brightens you up.”

Gundapwar is requesting that Guinness World Records recognize her creative work. Giovanni Bassil set the record for the largest chalk street art by a single artist in 2021, at 2,152.78 square feet.

Gundapwar claimed, “It is just to challenge myself and see what are my limits,” She added, “If I can get the record, that is the cherry on the top.”

