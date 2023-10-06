Chilean Trapeze Performer Falls 29 Feet, Later Fired

Chilean trapeze artist Jorge Alarcon fell 29 feet in circus accident.

Suffered head and knee injuries, spent three weeks in hospital.

Returned to Chile with two weeks’ pay, facing possible ligament surgery.

Advertisement

A circus performer falls 29 feet to the earth from a platform during a startling incident that was captured on camera. According to a report in the Daily Express US, Jorge Alarcon, a Chilean trapeze artist, suffered major injuries and was hospitalized for around eight days.

When Mr. Alarcon attempted to land on the platform where three other artists were standing, the incident—which happened in August of this year—took occurred.

One of the performers was able to grab the rope, as can be seen in the video. The Chilean performer, however, went directly to the ground while the other two performers plunged into the net. Three cuts to his head and a knee injury were the results of this. Mr. Alarcon was taken to the hospital right away to receive medical attention for his wounds.

Take a look at the post below:

Trapecista chileno cae al vacío al colapsar plataforma en circo de China.

Jorge “Iwi” Alarcón resultó con una severa lesión en un ligamento tras la caída de una plataforma durante una de las acrobacias. pic.twitter.com/Ui5PX2565U Advertisement — tabascoaldia (@tabascoaldiamx) October 4, 2023

The artist said, as per a report in Mexico-based Aristegui Noticias, “After eight days in hospital, the Chinese doctors sent me home for a three-week rest. I asked what I should do, but they just told me to rest so that the swelling would go down. At the end of the second week, my left knee was completely deflated, I was happy, I had no pain and I was walking much better.”

However, when the proprietor of the circus enquired about Mr. Alarcon’s condition three weeks after the injury, a substantial posterior cruciate ligament damage was found. He added, “In China, the doctors told me that with three months of rest, I would be recovered, but they didn’t give me any treatment to follow my recovery, nothing.”

Since rehabilitation would take time, the circus’ management opted to send the performer home to Chile with just a two-week pay check. Additionally, his circus colleagues chipped in and raised money to pay for his plane ticket. Doctors in Chile warned Mr. Alarcon upon his arrival that surgery would also be necessary to repair the damaged ligament.

Also Read Circus performer falls 20 feet to the earth after a rollerblading stunt Lukasz Malewski, a professional skater and performer, was performing a stunt at...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.