Chocolate-Loaded Omelette Sparks Online Controversy

Street vendor’s Instagram video of chocolate omelette sparks debate.

Ingredients include eggs, butter, veggies, and grated chocolate.

Video gains over a lakh likes and comments, with some expressing health concerns.

Omelettes are a very popular type of meal. You can have it for breakfast or anytime you get hungry. Would you ever consider adding chocolate to your omelettes, even though many people prefer to add cheese or veggies? Sounds strange, doesn’t it? It goes without saying that when a street food vendor was spotted preparing a chocolate omelette, many people became irritated.

Gagandeep Singh posted this video to Instagram. The video begins with a man breaking five eggs into a heated pan and adding butter to it. Next, he incorporates tomatoes, onions, and green chilies. Subsequently, he grates two chocolates on top of the omelette. When it’s done, he covers it with additional chocolate and serves it with a dollop of mayonnaise.

Take a look at the post below:

This video has received over a lakh likes since it was uploaded. There are also a lot of comments on the share. A lot of people didn’t like this meal combo.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “Uncle please mix poison too.” A second commented, “Why did you make it?” A third shared, “This can be the cause of severe health issues and this person is promoting it.” “I will throw up,” added a fourth. A fifth posted, “This is literally garbage on a platter! Just because one can doesn’t mean one should.”

An omelette recipe that went viral because of an odd mix has happened before. A video of a man preparing an omelette using mangos had gone viral on social media earlier. The Instagram user @thegreatindianfoodi posted a video of him. The man was observed combining eggs, spices, and mango. However, things don’t stop there. He even adds Fanta to it to make it even better.

