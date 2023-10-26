Cockatoo’s Hilarious Tantrum Over Denied Hot Dog

Viral Video: Dramatic Cockatoo Denied Hot Dog.

Laughter Ensues as Bird’s Tantrum Goes Viral.

24,000 Upvotes on Reddit for the Hilarious Clip.

Videos of animals snapping at their pet owners appear on the internet from time to time. A lot of people find these films funny quite often. Recently, a viral video of a cockatoo acting dramatic over being unable to eat a hot dog went viral on social media and made people laugh.

Reddit user “SinjiOnO” shared the video and said, “Cockatoo can’t have a hotdog, drama ensues.” The video commences with the bird’screaming’ in protest when its pet parent denies it a hot dog. The parent is seen in the video expressing regret to the bird for turning him down. The original Instagram account for this video was @topperandkevvy.

Take a look at the post below:

It was just a week ago that this post was shared. It became viral when it was posted, receiving over 24,000 upvotes and a ton of comments. Many people shared their thoughts in the post’s comments area.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “Cockatoo’s are such massive prima donnas.” A second shared, “Peacocks strut like they own the place, but Cockatiels strut, pout, dance, and tell you themselves how important they are.”

“They’re truly the Huskies of the bird world,” expressed a third. A fourth joked, “When the server forgets your order, and you’ve got to get their attention, cockatoo-style.”

