Customer Discovers Insects in Flipkart Makhana Order

Insects Found in Flipkart Makhana Purchase.

Dispute Resolved with Refund, 83,000 Views, and 300+ Likes.

Incident Exposes Flipkart’s Return Policy Issues.

A man posted on X about discovering microscopic insects scuttling within a packet of makhana that he had purchased online. He tweeted about Flipkart after placing his order there and uploaded a number of images of the item. Flipkart also responded to numerous of his posts.

“I ordered Farmley Premium Phool Makhana from #Flipkart. When I opened the package, I saw live bugs and little insects. It’s horrible to go through this. Furthermore, there is no return policy for the product,” along with his order number. In the pictures he posted, little insects are seen inside cracked makhana chunks.

At first, the business wanted him to remove all of the “order-specific details” from X and provided a uniform response. There was some discussion between the customer and the corporation. Shah concluded by providing an update, writing, “Update: Flipkart has issued a refund for this order. Thanks everyone for all the support!”

Order ID – OD429472725192584100

I ordered Farmley Premium Phool Makhana from #Flipkart. When I opened the package, I saw live bugs and little insects. It's horrible to go through this. Furthermore, there is no return policy for the product. pic.twitter.com/2T9q5GWBoD — Siddharth Shah (@i_siddharthshah) October 25, 2023

October 25 was when the post was shared. It has had about 83,000 views since then. Additionally, the share has received over 300 likes. As they responded to the share, people made a variety of remarks.

“Bro, never order food products from Flipkart. The same happened with me. They sent an expired item,” complained an X user. “Are you selling non-veg Makhana?” joked another.

“For non-returnable products, usually the companies ask to dispose of the item and they issue the refund. Try contacting them from different mediums like call or email. If still you are unable to connect with them, then contact your bank and dispute the charge,” suggested a third. “Few things are best bought offline,” wrote a fourth.

