Daring Clown Terrorizes Village, Dares Police to Catch Them

  • Clown Cole Deimos terrifies Scottish community with red balloons.
  • Images and videos shared on social media, later removed.
  • Clown allegedly threatens police, raising community concerns.
A clown has sent a message to the media and challenged the police to apprehend them after it was claimed that they had been prowling the streets of a Scottish community.

The individual, dressed in an attire reminiscent of Pennywise, is said to have been dropping red balloons all across Skelmorlie, North Ayrshire.

It has also been reported that images and videos of the clown standing in shadowy streets have been posted to social media, then removed.

The Skelmorlie clown, whose name is Cole Deimos, has a Facebook page. The clown posted a “message to the media” early on Thursday morning in reaction to news reports that they had “terrified” the residents.

They remarked, “Well, well, well, I’ve made the news again.” Added, “Should I smile for the cameras with my ‘hideous’ grin?”

