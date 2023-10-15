Daring Clown Terrorizes Village, Dares Police to Catch Them

Spiderman and Clown dancing on Dhol brings back memories
Instagram video shows costumed men dancing for crows. As the dholwala plays...
A clown has sent a message to the media and challenged the police to apprehend them after it was claimed that they had been prowling the streets of a Scottish community.
The individual, dressed in an attire reminiscent of Pennywise, is said to have been dropping red balloons all across Skelmorlie, North Ayrshire.
It has also been reported that images and videos of the clown standing in shadowy streets have been posted to social media, then removed.
The Skelmorlie clown, whose name is Cole Deimos, has a Facebook page. The clown posted a “message to the media” early on Thursday morning in reaction to news reports that they had “terrified” the residents.
They remarked, “Well, well, well, I’ve made the news again.” Added, “Should I smile for the cameras with my ‘hideous’ grin?”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.