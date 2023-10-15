Daring Clown Terrorizes Village, Dares Police to Catch Them

Clown Cole Deimos terrifies Scottish community with red balloons.

Images and videos shared on social media, later removed.

Clown allegedly threatens police, raising community concerns.

Advertisement

A clown has sent a message to the media and challenged the police to apprehend them after it was claimed that they had been prowling the streets of a Scottish community.

The individual, dressed in an attire reminiscent of Pennywise, is said to have been dropping red balloons all across Skelmorlie, North Ayrshire.

It has also been reported that images and videos of the clown standing in shadowy streets have been posted to social media, then removed.

The Skelmorlie clown, whose name is Cole Deimos, has a Facebook page. The clown posted a “message to the media” early on Thursday morning in reaction to news reports that they had “terrified” the residents.

They remarked, “Well, well, well, I’ve made the news again.” Added, “Should I smile for the cameras with my ‘hideous’ grin?”

Also Read Spiderman and Clown dancing on Dhol brings back memories Instagram video shows costumed men dancing for crows. As the dholwala plays...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.