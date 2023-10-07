Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Delaware Man Catches 53-Pound Blue Catfish

Delaware Man Catches 53-Pound Blue Catfish

Articles
Advertisement
Delaware Man Catches 53-Pound Blue Catfish

Delaware Man Catches 53-Pound Blue Catfish

Advertisement
  • Sydney McBrook: 53-pound blue catfish, Delaware record.
  • Largest freshwater fish in recreational fishing history.
  • Impressive angling accomplishment.
Advertisement

An angler caught a 53-pound blue catfish, surpassing the state record that had been in place for less than a month, according to wildlife officials in Delaware.

According to the Division of Wildlife of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, Sydney McBrook of Bridgeville captured the enormous catfish in the Nanticoke River.

According to the department, the catfish shattered a 48-pound catfish’s 48-day-old state record.

The largest freshwater fish to be caught in Delaware since the state started recording records for recreational fishing was McBrook’s capture, which measured 46.5 inches in length.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Delaware DNREC (@delawarednrec)

Also Read

Idaho man catches state-record 42.5-inch long catfish
Idaho man catches state-record 42.5-inch long catfish

Idaho fisherman sets a new state record by reeling in 42.5-inch-long catfish....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story