Delaware Man Catches 53-Pound Blue Catfish

Idaho man catches state-record 42.5-inch long catfish
Idaho fisherman sets a new state record by reeling in 42.5-inch-long catfish....
An angler caught a 53-pound blue catfish, surpassing the state record that had been in place for less than a month, according to wildlife officials in Delaware.
According to the Division of Wildlife of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, Sydney McBrook of Bridgeville captured the enormous catfish in the Nanticoke River.
According to the department, the catfish shattered a 48-pound catfish’s 48-day-old state record.
The largest freshwater fish to be caught in Delaware since the state started recording records for recreational fishing was McBrook’s capture, which measured 46.5 inches in length.
Take a look at the post below:
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.