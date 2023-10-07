Delaware Man Catches 53-Pound Blue Catfish

Sydney McBrook: 53-pound blue catfish, Delaware record.

Largest freshwater fish in recreational fishing history.

Impressive angling accomplishment.

An angler caught a 53-pound blue catfish, surpassing the state record that had been in place for less than a month, according to wildlife officials in Delaware.

According to the Division of Wildlife of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, Sydney McBrook of Bridgeville captured the enormous catfish in the Nanticoke River.

According to the department, the catfish shattered a 48-pound catfish’s 48-day-old state record.

The largest freshwater fish to be caught in Delaware since the state started recording records for recreational fishing was McBrook’s capture, which measured 46.5 inches in length.

