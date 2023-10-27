Dhanashree Verma’s Dance to Neha Kakkar’s “Gaadi Kaali” Impresses Viewers.

YouTube Video Surpasses 800,000 Views and Earns Praise from Neha Kakkar.

Dhanashree Gains a Substantial Following for Her Dance Performance.

Advertisement

Dancer and choreographer Dhanashree Verma frequently posts videos of herself dancing to upbeat music on YouTube. Verma is seen dancing to the hit song Gaadi Kaali by Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh in her most recent video. She also tagged the vocalists in the video when she published it.

Verma captioned the video, “This one’s for my favourites @nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh.”

In the viral video, she is seen standing in what appears to be a studio. She is spotted wearing an all-black ensemble. Verma provides a fantastic performance, matching her movements to the beats and words of the song Gaadi Kaali as it plays.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9) Advertisement

It was only a few hours ago that this post was circulated on social media. It has been seen over eight lakh times since it was posted. Additionally, the post has gotten more than a lakh likes. Many people shared their thoughts in the post’s comments area. Many expressed their admiration for her performance.

Neha Kakkar even reacted to the post in the comments area, saying, “Uff!! I love my dhana so much!”

Check out more responses below:

Advertisement

An individual wrote, “Wow, I am your big fan.” A second said, “Blockbuster dance.” “Uff! Amazing dance,” posted a third. A fourth commented, “Wow, Dhanashree ma’am, so beautiful and wonderful.” A fifth added, “Awesome.” Emojis of fire and hearts were used by several others to respond to the message.

Also Read Man’s Unique Underwater Navratri Dance Celebrations Jaydeep Gohil, India's first underwater dancer, stuns in Navratri video. Traditional attire,...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.