Dancer and choreographer Dhanashree Verma frequently posts videos of herself dancing to upbeat music on YouTube. Verma is seen dancing to the hit song Gaadi Kaali by Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh in her most recent video. She also tagged the vocalists in the video when she published it.
Verma captioned the video, “This one’s for my favourites @nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh.”
In the viral video, she is seen standing in what appears to be a studio. She is spotted wearing an all-black ensemble. Verma provides a fantastic performance, matching her movements to the beats and words of the song Gaadi Kaali as it plays.
Take a look at the post below:
It was only a few hours ago that this post was circulated on social media. It has been seen over eight lakh times since it was posted. Additionally, the post has gotten more than a lakh likes. Many people shared their thoughts in the post’s comments area. Many expressed their admiration for her performance.
Neha Kakkar even reacted to the post in the comments area, saying, “Uff!! I love my dhana so much!”
Check out more responses below:
An individual wrote, “Wow, I am your big fan.” A second said, “Blockbuster dance.” “Uff! Amazing dance,” posted a third. A fourth commented, “Wow, Dhanashree ma’am, so beautiful and wonderful.” A fifth added, “Awesome.” Emojis of fire and hearts were used by several others to respond to the message.
