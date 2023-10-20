Doctor Describes Horrific Incident in Gaza Hospital

Gaza doctor’s harrowing experience: Missile strike, collapsed hospital ceiling.

Numerous patients, including children, faced primary amputations.

Online calls for peace and solidarity with Palestinians ensue.

A Gaza-based doctor has shared a terrifying experience he had during a massive explosion that rocked the Al-Ahli Arab hospital, shocking online users amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. In the middle of the process, the operation room ceiling collapsed.

There were patients at the hospital who had suffered primary amputations when the missile impacted. The majority of them in the hospital, according to the doctor, were kids.

In an audio clip posted on Instagram by the local media, British-Palestinian physician Ghassan Abu-Sittah can be heard stating, “I was in the operating room when the missile struck and the full ceiling of the operating cell fell on us. There were amputated parts. There were people with primary amputations.”

He added, “40% of all the cases that I’ve seen have been children. A lot of them have been like this, they have lost one or two parents. And unfortunately, these kids have a long, long recovery road in front of them.”

Take a look at the post below:

Many people expressed their opinions about the Israel-Hamas conflict in the comments section, and many of them called for peace. Check out the responses below:

A user commented, “Be safe be strong be brave free Palestine.” Another user wrote, “Say no to war, let the world breathe PEACE.” A third user commented, “Oh God, please help these innocent people,the pain of these children is unbearable.”

