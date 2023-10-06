Doctor donates his bone marrow to save the life of patient

Advertisement Dr. Ali Alsamarah donated his bone marrow to a child in need.

GoodNews Movement shared the story on Instagram.

On social media, a post about a doctor's unselfish gesture was shared. When he learned that a youngster 'desperately' required bone marrow, Dr Ali Alsamarah, an Interventional Cardiology Specialist, 'didn't hesitate' to donate his. His story, which he published on Instagram, has touched many people's hearts.

Dr. Alsamarah’s outstanding gesture was documented by the GoodNews Movement. As per the post, “Ali Alsamarah, MD, an Interventional Cardiology Specialist with AdventHealth Ocala, got a call that he was a potential match for a child who desperately needed bone marrow. The doctor didn’t hesitate to donate his own.”

The page then included what the doctor mentioned regarding his operation in the following lines. The page continues, “He said he was a little sore but was glad he could help – he was inspired to do so after a friend battling cancer was saved by a donor. He hopes to inspire others to become donors to help save lives,” The post includes a photo of the doctor dressed in a patient’s gown.

Dr Alsamarah told the media, “I hope this message reaches people to be aware of the bone marrow donation program, as it will enrich the pool with more donors, and therefore more potential matches for those in need. The procedure is crucial to spread awareness and educate people about the potential life-saving therapy.”

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

The post was published a day ago. Since then, it has received about 45,000 likes. People have also left a variety of remarks on the share.

Check out the responses below:

AdventHealth, the organisation Dr Alsamarah is associated with, took to the comments section to share a response. “That’s so good to hear! Dr. Alsamarah truly is amazing. We’ll be sure to pass your note along so they receive your thoughtful words directly,” they wrote.

“Wow. What a guy!” praised an Instagram user. “Yesss Doctor! He really takes his Oath seriously,” shared another. “Such a beautiful gesture, the planet Earth needs more examples like this,” added a third. “Going above and beyond for patients. Thanks, doc!” joined a fourth. “What a hero,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the post using heart emoticons.

