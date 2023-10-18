Doggie Daycare: Adorable Pooch Loves Petting Other Dogs

Ruby, an adorable puppy, becomes a social media sensation for petting other dogs.

A viral TikTok video captures the dogs’ reactions to Ruby’s affectionate gestures.

The video, shared on Dog Reddit, garners 2,900 upvotes and numerous comments.

As we all need a little pick-me-up from time to time, meet Ruby, a super cute puppy who enjoys caressing other dogs. After being posted on social media, a video of a Ruby has delighted people. The way other dogs respond to receiving pets from Ruby is also captured on camera.

An employee at a daycare center posted Ruby’s video on TikTok in 2020. In the video, Ruby is seen stroking other dogs. But the video reappears from time to time, and each time it does, people are delighted. This time, Ruby’s video became viral after being shared on the Dog Reddit site.

It’s Ruby here. The caption for the video states, “This is Ruby. She likes to pet the other dogs at daycare.” In the first scene of the video, Ruby is seen sitting next to and petting a dog that is on the ground. The dog can be seen repeatedly performing the same action throughout the video. Dogs react differently, ranging from being scared to enjoying the pets to rejecting Ruby’s gesture.

Take a look at the post below:

You uploaded the video 19 hours ago. It has received about 2,900 upvotes since then. People have also left a variety of comments in response to the share.

Check out the responses below:

“My dog does this to me (and one of my cats). She knows that if she does it to me she’ll get some pets and if she does it to the cat, chances are good that the cat will lick her face,” shared a Reddit user. “That’s so adorable. It’s very gentle. Will you play with me?” posted another.

“She thinks everyone needs a little love, so cute,” expressed a third. “Oh, how sweet Ruby is. I can teach that to my puppies,” commented a fourth. “Aw Ruby is such a cute, nice dog. I need your love,” wrote a fifth.

