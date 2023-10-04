Firefighters in rush to put out fire, turned out to be Halloween decor

Halloween enthusiasts created a haunting Halloween display.

Even though Halloween is just a few weeks away, those who enjoy the macabre holiday start planning months in advance. In Glens Falls, New York, one such family erected an incredible Halloween décor that tricked the entire neighbourhood and even led to a call to the local fire department.

The Glens Falls Fire Department received a call regarding a “confirmed structure fire” on Saturday, and they immediately responded. When they arrived at the scene, they realized there was no danger; all that was there was a house that had been adorned with a fake fire roaring behind its window. The decorations gave the impression that the house was aflame and engulfed in flames.

On the Facebook page of the fire department, a video of the incredible Halloween décor was posted.

The fire department shared the video on Facebook and stated, “Tonight crews were dispatched to the area of Sanford St for a report of a confirmed structure fire. To our surprise, this was an amazing Halloween decoration. Thank you to the gracious owner for permission to post. This display will be up Friday and Saturday nights for the public’s entertainment until the end of the month.”

The Glens Falls Fire Department responded to a comment by stating that the spectacle was caused by “two LED lights, a box fan, a silver sheet, and a fog machine.” Users admired the realistic design and were astounded by the homeowners’ inventiveness.

One user wrote, ”That’s impressively surreal! Gonna be getting a lot of calls for this one.” Another commented, ”Our neighbors are so creative! Way to go John & Matt it is so realistic!”

