First leopard cubs to be born in captivity climb trees

Lima Zoo Leopard Cubs: Born in captivity, seen climbing trees.

Mexican Parents: Leo and Mali, born in Mexico in 2021.

Name Contest: Public competition to name the vulnerable siblings.

Advertisement

In their first public appearance on Wednesday, the first two leopard cubs to be born in captivity in Peru started climbing trees inside their cages at a Lima zoo.

A zookeeper grabbed the male and female cubs by the neck and pulled them from their burrows as they began to circle and display their tiny fangs. They have big, grey, glossy eyes.

The siblings, who have been fed milk for just over three months, recently sampled meat for the first time.

Leo and Mali, the parents of the cubs, are 3 years old and came to Peru from a municipal zoo in Leon, Mexico in 2021.

According to Giovanna Yépez, assistant manager of zoology at the Parque de las Leyendas zoo, “Based on the idea of preserving many species and promoting an adequate, controlled reproduction, we made the decision to give a young couple the opportunity to have offspring.”

The female cub, protecting her brother, started to bite the leg of one of their caregivers as tourists gawked at the sight of the cubs as if they were lovely kittens. But she was unable to complete her task due to her inexperience and lack of skill.

Advertisement

There is no name yet for the newborns. The public will vote in a competition held by the zoo to select what to call them.

Leopards of the Panthera pardus species, the species of the newborns, are listed as vulnerable on the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The four leopards are the only ones known to exist in Peru.

Also Read Leopard’s Unusual Encounter: Confrontation with Baboons Ricky da Fonseca shares astonishing leopard encounter. Leopard spotted near baboon troop...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.