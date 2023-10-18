Fitness Coach’s Viral Dance at Bodybuilding Show

The viral video features him posing to “Choli Ke Peeche” with 2.9 million views.

His flawless gestures and facial expressions win hearts and admiration.

The fitness influencer’s performance captivates viewers.

A fitness influencer’s video showcasing his body to Choli Ke Peeche’s music has gone viral online. There have been a lot of reactions to the video. Many people thought his performance was “outstanding” and appreciated his dances to the popular Bollywood song.

Tarun Gill posted a video to Instagram with the comment, “Choli Ke Peeche – what a posing,” In the video, fitness instructor Samrat Dhale flaunts his physique to the catchy beats of the song “Choli Ke Peeche.” Not only have his flawless gestures and facial emotions won over the audience’s hearts, but internet users have also been deeply impressed.

Take a look at the post below:

The footage was posted on Instagram some time ago. Since then, it has had over 2.9 million views, and the total continues to rise. The video also features an abundance of comments.

Check out the responses below:

“When a dancer becomes a bodybuilder,” commented an individual. Another added, “When you try to insert your passion in 9 to 5 job.” “Bro’s got better moves than me,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Bro just ate it & left no crumbs.” “This crossover,” wrote a fifth. A sixth joined, “His performance is outstanding.”

Khal Nayak, a 1993 motion picture, has the song Choli Ke Peeche. Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun sang the song. The song was composed by the musical pair Laxmikant-Pyarelal, and the words of this timeless song were written by Anand Bakshi.

